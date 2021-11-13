Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Children's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings

Children's day is one of the most awaited days for all the kids in India. It is celebrated on the 14th of November every year on the birth anniversary of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. He is remembered to have adored little kids who fondly addressed him as 'Chacha Nehru'. The day is celebrated across the country to raise awareness on various issues related to children including their education, child rights, abuse, etc. On this today, many schools organise many cultural programmes with teachers performing songs and dances for their students. Different kinds of institutions conduct competitions for children as well.

Here's a curated list of Facebook and WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes, SMS to share across your social media platforms.

Happy Children's Day 2021: Best Wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings

Childhood means

Unlimited Fun,

Bounteous shower,

Of love and care,

Realm of imagination,

Joy of growing up.

Happy Children's Day!

An innocent cuddle and a lovely smile are the joys of parenthood which is worthwhile. Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day 2021: 10 inspirational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru aka Chacha Nehru

Such a treasure your precious child is, who will thrive on every hug and kiss. Hold them close and sing them songs, they will only be a child for so long. Happy Children's Day!

Time for some splashing fun,

Cheers and jolly time for everyone,

Because it's Children's Day.

May the love and laughter remain always on every child's face.

Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven. Happy Children's Day!

Childhood is about innocence and playfulness. It is about joy and freedom. Happy Children's Day!

It's a day to engage in fun and frolic in high spirit forgetting the bad days and creating sweet memories. Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day 2021: Wallpapers & HD Images

Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Children's Day

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Children's Day

Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Children's Day

Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Children's Day