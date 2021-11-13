Saturday, November 13, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Books & Culture
  5. Happy Children's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings

Happy Children's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings

Happy Children’s Day 2021: Find the Bal Diwas Wishes, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers, Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp Messages on birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, 14th November.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2021 11:58 IST
Happy Children's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images,
Image Source : INDIA TV

Happy Children's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings 

Children's day is one of the most awaited days for all the kids in India. It is celebrated on the 14th of November every year on the birth anniversary of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. He is remembered to have adored little kids who fondly addressed him as 'Chacha Nehru'. The day is celebrated across the country to raise awareness on various issues related to children including their education, child rights, abuse, etc. On this today, many schools organise many cultural programmes with teachers performing songs and dances for their students. Different kinds of institutions conduct competitions for children as well.

Here's a curated list of Facebook and WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes, SMS to share across your social media platforms. 

Happy Children's Day 2021: Best Wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings 

Childhood means 

Unlimited Fun,
Bounteous shower,
Of love and care,
Realm of imagination,
Joy of growing up.
Happy Children's Day!

An innocent cuddle and a lovely smile are the joys of parenthood which is worthwhile. Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day 2021: 10 inspirational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru aka Chacha Nehru

 

Such a treasure your precious child is, who will thrive on every hug and kiss. Hold them close and sing them songs, they will only be a child for so long. Happy Children's Day!

Time for some splashing fun, 
Cheers and jolly time for everyone, 
Because it's Children's Day.
May the love and laughter remain always on every child's face.

Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven. Happy Children's Day!

Childhood is about innocence and playfulness. It is about joy and freedom. Happy Children's Day!

It's a day to engage in fun and frolic in high spirit forgetting the bad days and creating sweet memories. Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day 2021: Wallpapers & HD Images

India Tv - Happy Children's Day

Image Source : INDIA TV

Happy Children's Day

India Tv - Happy Children's Day

Image Source : FREEPIK

Happy Children's Day

India Tv - Happy Children's Day

Image Source : INDIA TV

Happy Children's Day

India Tv - Happy Children's Day

Image Source : INDIA TV

Happy Children's Day

India Tv - Happy Children's Day

Image Source : FREEPIK

Happy Children's Day

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News