Friendship Day 2021: Make a difference with these thoughtful gifts

Whether you want to express your gratitude to your friends for their unconditional love or appreciate them for the little efforts they put in each day to make you smile or thank your best friend for simply keeping you at ease, here's your chance to celebrate your bond. Yes, Friendship Day 2021 (August 01) is right around the corner and this would be a great time to pick out gifts for your best friends. Besides a usual friendship band and a friendship day card, you can give ample gifts to your friends.

Pick a gift from this curation to make them feel special.

Personalised gifts

The best gift that you can give to your friend is a personalised gift. It could be a picture gift or his/her name calligraphed on either a mug, a bottle, calendar, pillow, bag, t-shirt and a lot more. You can also get a collage of your pictures with your friend and get it printed on a coffee mug, t-shirt or anything that your friend likes.

Gift cards

Gift cards are the best idea. Buy a gift card for your friend and let them shop from their favourite friend. It will help them buy what they need plus from their most loved brand. It will make it easy for you to choose what to buy.

Netflix subscription

As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, you can have a good time with your friends by staying indoors. Enjoy your favourite movies or just binge watch your favourite shows together with your friends with Netflix Party.

Online course

Gift your friends a step forward to their hobby and passion by buying them online courses they always wished to pursue.

Books and novels

If your friend loves to read, nothing could be better than a book. Buy a book from his/her favourite writer and gift it to her. If possible, get her the Author signature copy for your friend, and trust us, he/she will love it.

Let this friendship day not just be like any other. Take a step forward and let your friends know that you care!