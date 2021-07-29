Friendship Day 2021: Bollywood songs you can dedicate to your BFF to celebrate the special bond

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Friendship Day 2021

Happy Friendship Day 2021: Celebrated on the first Sunday of August, the day holds a special significance because it honours friendship. This year, it is being celebrated on August 1 and people all over the globe hail the sacred non-blood relationship between humans. The true bond between buddies is cherished on this day and friends express gratitude towards the bonding which they share. They are our biggest support system with whom we can discuss anything and everything. It won't be wrong to say that friends are your next family and a blessing in disguise. Friendship day is the perfect occasion to express our gratitude towards them.

Friends are a vital part of one’s life and without them, we really cannot imagine our life. When it comes to friendship, Bollywood has always played a key role in highlighting the strong bond through special songs that will stay with us forever. On this special day, let's celebrate the special bond by listening to some classic and new-age Bollywood songs that rejoice in the essence of friendship.

Friendship Day 2021: Bollywood songs to celebrate friendship:

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Atrangi Yaari

Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe

Tu Meri Dost Hain

Taake Jhanke