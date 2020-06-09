Follow social distancing and pray that we survive the coronavirus pandemic: Morari Bapu

Image Source : INDIA TV Morari Bapu

The leading narrator of Ram Katha and spiritual leader Morari Bapu talks about the escalating coronavirus pandemic and shares that he has been following social distancing. He hasn't left his place for two months and has been narrating Goswami Tulsidas’ Ram Charit Manas through online streaming. He says that this is a testing time for everyone and people need to take necessary precautions in order to survive this. He explains that the lockdown, where people are restricted to their home, is not like a vacation but needs to be dealt with utmost care.

He explains that till the time doctors, scientists and others are finding a cure for COVID-19, people should follow the rules laid by the government to avoid the spread of it. Morari Bapu, who started narrating Ramkatha at the age of 14, said that being patient and have courage are the two means of coping during this testing time till we don't get the solution.

Morari Bapu was accused of making objectionable remarks on Lord Krishna. He clarifies that he is a devotee of Lord Krishna and apologize if anyone's feeling were hurt with his statements. He says that he had already apologized.

Watch Sarvadharm Sammelan on India TV, where 20 eminent Dharm gurus of the country are talking about the role of religion in the time the coronavirus pandemic These Mahagurus also talk about the ways one should follow to fight the COVID-19 infection.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage