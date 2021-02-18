Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, quotes, wallpaper, WhatsApp & Facebook statuses

February 19 marks the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, the celebration if which takes place not just in Maharashtra but also in different parts of our country. On Shivaji Jayanti or Shiv Jayanti, people celebrate with great pride and valour and plan long parades along with other merriments. However, this year due to coronavirus pandemic, a high-level celebration isn't expected. For those unversed, why this day is celebrated, it marks the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the first Chhatrapati and founder of the Maratha Empire. People recall the contributions and teachings of the bravest heroes in the history of India. You can make the most of the festival by wishing your friends and family on social media. To keep you upto date, here are Shivaji Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, greetings, Instagram posts, quotes and HD pictures.

Quotes for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021:

Self-confidence provides strength and Power impart knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory.

Never bend your head always hold it high.

Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.

Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.

HD Images and Wallpapers for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Wishes & Facebook statuses:

भवानी मातेचा लेक तो, मराठ्यांचा राजा होता

झुकला नाही कोणासमोर, मुघलांचा तो बाप होता

कोणी चुकत असेल तर, त्याला सत्याची वाट दाखवा

आणि कोणी नडला तर, त्याला मराठ्याची जात दाखवा

जय भवानी जय शिवाजी

शिवजयंतीच्या शुभेच्छा !

May You Are Always Blessed With Blessings of Shivaji to Always Be Successful in Your Dreams and Always Be Full of Courage and Strength. Best Wishes on Shivaji Jayanti.

When freshly elevated, the mountain also appears to be an earthen heap. Jai Shivaji; Jai Bhavani; Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Maratha Chatrapati Aamucha Vansh, Maratha Aamuchi Jaat

Jo Karel Maharashtracha, Ghaat Tyachya Kamret Ghalu Lath, Jai Shivaji Jai bhawani.

Shivaji Jayanti Reminds Us of the Courageous Acts of Chatrapati Shivaji Which Will Inspire the Coming Generations Forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to You.