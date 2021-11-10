Follow us on Image Source : INSTA Chhath Puja 2021 | Day 3-Sandhya Arghya | Significance, Puja Vidhi and Mantra

Chhath Puja 2021 began on November 8 this year with the celebration of Nahay-Khay and Kharna. The third day marks the festivities of Sandhya Arghya where devotees offer prayers to Lord Surya for the long life and happiness of their family. Today (November 10) is the third day of Chhath Puja and people will be seen taking a dip in the holy water and worshipping sun and Chhathi Maiyya. During the setting of the sun, everyone sing folk songs telling tales of how in ancient times the sun saved the lives of their ancestors. The evening offering mostly consists of thekua (a dry sweet), coconut, and bananas which are placed on a bamboo plate and offered to the setting sun.

Just in case, you are going to celebrate Sandhya Arghya today, here are all the details you should know from significance to puja vidhi and mantra.

Chhath Puja 2021: Sandhya Arghya Muhurat/Auspicious Time:

10th November (Sandhya Arghya) Sunset Time : 05:30 AM

Sunrise Time (11 Nov 2021)- 06:41 AM

Sandhya Arghya Ritual:

During the Chhath Puja, Sun God is worshiped and Arghya is offered to him. Along with Surya Dev, Chhath Maiya is also worshipped. The mythology states that the sixth maiya or Shashti Mata protects the offspring and gives them longevity. In the scriptures, Shashti Devi has also been called the Manas daughter of Brahma.

In the Puranas, she is also called Maa Katyayani, whose worship is done on Shashthi Tithi in Navratri. Shashthi Devi has been called Chhath Maiya in the local language of Bihar-Jharkhand.