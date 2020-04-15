Celebrate the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, by knowing more historical events related to April 15

April 15 has special significance for the followers of Sikhism as on this day the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Guru and the founder of Sikhism is celebrated. Baba Nanak was born on 15 April 1469 in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi (now in Pakistan), now called Nankana Sahib to Baba Mehta Kalu and Mata Tripta. At that time, who knew that this child would be revered as the first Guru of Sikhs around the world. He described religious harmony as paramount and laid the foundation of Sikhism. He was a master of many languages ​​and traveled to various places of the world. The full moon day of Kartik month is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak every year.

This 105th day of the year is also important for another reason. In fact, in the year 2004, a law was approved in France on this day, which prohibited the use of any kind of religious mark in schools. This law came into force from 2 September 2004. In this, the hijab worn by Muslim girls on the head, the turban of Sikh children, the cross of Christian children were banned.

Guru Nanak Dev

Have a look at the series of other important events recorded on the date of April 15 in the history:

1469: Birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

1658: Aurangzeb defeated King Jaswat Singh in the Battle of Dharmat. Singh was sent by Dara Shikoh and Shah Jahan to fight with Aurangzeb.

1689: France declared war against Spain.

1948: Establishment of Himachal Pradesh.

1976: India announced sending its envoy to Beijing for the first time in 15 years.

1980: Six non-government banks were nationalized. Earlier also some banks were nationalized in the same way.

1981: The Boeing 720 aircraft abducted by Pakistan Airways was rescued in Syria after two weeks of effort. The Pakistan government had to release 54 jailed people to release the ship and 147 people aboard it.

1990: Mikhail Gorbachev became the first and last president of the Soviet Union. He was the first and last man to hold this position.

1994: India signed the General Agreement of Trade and Tariff (GATT) with 124 other countries.

2004: French President Jack Chirac signed a law that prohibited the wearing of any religious symbol in government schools.

2010: Launch of the first cryogenic rocket GSLV-D3 built in India failed.

