Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios becomes the Miss Universe 2023

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios has become the Miss Universe 2023. The 72nd Miss Universe beauty pageant was organised at El Salvador’s José Adolfo Pineda Arena. The reigning queen and Miss Universe 2022 winner R'Bonney Gabriel crowned her successor. Nicaragua, Australia and Thailand had made it to the top three, but Sheynnis Palacios won the competition to become the current Miss Universe 2023. Indian candidate Shweta Sharda had qualified for the semis and was part of the top 20 but she couldn't make it to the top 10 after the swim suit round.

For the unversed, Shweta Sharda, who made it to the top 20 is a 23-year-old Chandigarh-born model, who was crowned Miss Diva Universe. Last year, Shweta stood out among 15 other contestants in a tough competition, securing the prestigious Miss Diva Universe title at the ceremony in Mumbai. The moment of being crowned was extra special as she received the honour from the previous year's winner, Divita Rai. Sharda was born in Chandigarh but came to Mumbai at the age of 16. She has completed her graduation degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University and is a model as well as a dancer by profession.

This time the participants who took part in the competition for the selection of Miss Universe had to go through different stages. This includes personal statements, interviews, and presentations in evening gowns and swimwear. The most awaited competition was hosted by Jenny Mae Jenkins and Maria Menounos and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. The famous 12-time Grammy winner John Legend also enthralled the gathering with his music. This year about 84 contestants participated in the Miss Universe competition. It is being said that around 13000 people are watching the show live.

