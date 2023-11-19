Miss Universe 2023: India's Shweta Sharda qualifies for the semis

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT India's Shweta Sharda qualifies for top 20

Indian Candidate for the Miss Universe 2023, Shweta Sharda has qualified for the semi-final of the beauty Pageant. Shweta was the fifth candidate to qualify for the top 20. Along with India, Nepal, Peru, Venezuela, Chile, Namibia, USA, Puerto Rico and Spain has also made it to the top 20 of the Miss Universe 2023 Pageant. The 72nd edition of Miss Universe is unfolding in El Salvador’s José Adolfo Pineda Arena.

For the unversed, Shweta Sharda is representing India at the Miss Universe 2023 contest. She is a 23-year-old Chandigarh-born model, who was crowned Miss Diva Universe. Last year, Shweta stood out among 15 other contestants in a tough competition, securing the prestigious Miss Diva Universe title at the ceremony in Mumbai. The moment of being crowned was extra special as she received the honour from the previous year's winner, Divita Rai.

Also Read: Miss universe: Contestant from china withdraws from beauty pageant

Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe 2023 is scheduled for November 19 at 9:00 pm EST, following the preliminary competition on November 15 at 8:00 pm EST. For viewers in India, the final competition can be watched on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X account which started at 6:30 am on November 19, as per IST.

Read More Lifestyle News