Miss universe: Contestant from china withdraws from beauty pageant

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe is set to unfold in El Salvador’s José Adolfo Pineda Arena on November 18. However, the Contestant from China withdrew from the beauty pageant. Yes! you read that right, Qi Jia, the Chinese representative, is no more a part of this competition, but the reason behind it came as a shock to many. While Jia was campaigning for Miss Universe in full force but due to unavoidable visa problems she was unable to reach for the schedule. Hence, he had to pull back from the beauty pageant.

Taking to Instagram, the Miss Universe China official page posted the update. "The Miss Universe competition areas will be held from November 15 to 18. The organizing committee and the champion Ms. Jia Qi applied for visa procedures as soon as her crowning was announced, and actively prepared for the global finals, however, due to late issuance she flew to El Salvador as soon her visa was granted missing more than a week of activities making her impossible to compete at this year’s international event. The 2023 Miss Universe China will represent our homeland at the Miss Universe 2024 competition next year! She will continue her full training to demonstrate what she is capable of. We thank the fans for all the support she has received worldwide!" read the caption.

See the Instagram post here:

Who is representing India at the Miss Universe 2023 contest?

For the unversed, Shweta Sharda is representing India at the Miss Universe 2023 contest. She is a 23-year-old Chandigarh-born model, who was crowned Miss Diva Universe. Last year, Shweta stood out among 15 other contestants in a tough competition, securing the prestigious Miss Diva Universe title at the ceremony in Mumbai. The moment of being crowned was extra special as she received the honour from the previous year's winner, Divita Rai.

Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe 2023 is scheduled for November 16 at 9:00 pm EST, following the preliminary competition on November 15 at 8:00 pm EST. For viewers in India, the final competition can be watched on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X account starting at 6:30 am on November 19, as per IST.

