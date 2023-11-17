Miss Universe 2023: Shweta Sharda wore THIS outfit for National Costume round

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Sharda is representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe contest.

Shweta Sharda, who is representing India at the Miss Universe 2023 contest, wore an unique and interesting outfit for the National Costume Round.

Shweta Sharda's ensemble at the National Costume Round exuded elegance. For the competition, she wore a regal embroidered blouse paired with a heavily embellished traditional skirt. She complemented her attire with an ornate golden headgear and a selection of bold and chunky accessories, creating a blend of tradition and opulence in her look.

She also took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself where she mentioned what the costume symbolises. Her costume was designed by Nidhi Yasha.

In the caption, she wrote, ''India’s National Costume designed by @nidhiyasha symbolizes a new, resilient India, weathering storms and emerging powerful. It embodies diversity, integrity, strength, and resilience, showcased in an armoured goddess look. The power shoulders and engineered bodice highlight the feminine form’s gentle yet strong disposition.''

Mentioning about the headgear, she wrote, ''The headgear features a lotus halo, representing the coexistence of India’s diverse religions and cultures, with the lotus as the national flower. The lower half resembles a mystical golden peacock, India’s national bird, with handcrafted peacock feather embroidery.''

Who is Shweta Sharda?

She is a 23-year-old Chandigarh-born model, who was crowned Miss Diva Universe. Last year, Shweta stood out among 15 other contestants in a tough competition, securing the prestigious Miss Diva Universe title at the ceremony in Mumbai. The moment of being crowned was extra special as she received the honour from the previous year's winner, Divita Rai.

Deets about Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe 2023 is scheduled for November 16 at 9:00 pm EST, following the preliminary competition on November 15 at 8:00 pm EST. For viewers in India, the final competition can be watched on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X account starting at 6:30 am on November 19, as per IST.

