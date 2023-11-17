'Paap dhul gaye...': Netizens troll Sunny Leone after video shows her doing Aarti in Varanasi

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Sunny Leone and Abhishek Singh's latest song Third Party was released recently

Sunny Leone was recently spotted performing Ganga aarti and offering prayers in Varanasi. She was accompanied by former IAS officer and actor Abhishek Singh. A video of Sunny Leone doing Ganga aarti alongside Abhishek is doing rounds on the internet. In the viral video, Sunny can be seen in complete Indian attire along with a garland around her neck and chandan teeka on her forehead. Soon after the video went viral, the post shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani captivated comments and reactions from netizens in huge numbers.

Check out the viral video of Sunny Leone:

In the video, Sunny can also be seen capturing beautiful scenes of Varanasi on her phone.

Here's how netizens reacted

Most of the comments on the post were trolling the actress, while a small section also lauded her for her religious activity.

One user wrote, ''Ab sab pap dul gaye har har gange.'' Another one wrote, ''Ram your Ganga has become dirty ..... The sins of sinners washed away.'' A third user commented, ''Behti Ganga Me Hath Dhone Gyi thi.''

While a few social media user also supported her. One user wrote, ''Happy to see her performing Ganga Aarti.'' Another one wrote, ''Forget your Past you are the best.''

Sunny Leone on work front

In October, Sunny unveiled her song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0, a recreation of the iconic song featuring Madhuri Dixit. The new version is written by Enbee and Maya Govind and sung by Neeti Mohan.

A new music video titled Third Party was released on Wednesday, which is composed, written and sung by Abhishek Singh.

