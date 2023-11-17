Indian Idol partial? Amit Sana raises questions about season 1 finale; Abhijeet Sawant reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amit Sana raises questions about Indian Idol 1 finale

Indian Idol, one of the longest running singing reality show on Indian TV is currently in its 14th season, but things have taken an interesting turn as Amit Sana, the runner-up from the very first season, has levelled serious allegations against channel and Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of the show. Amit has claimed that his voting lines were deliberately blocked by the show's makers just two days before the finale, allegedly to ensure Abhijeet's victory.

Now countering Sana's claim, Abhijeet Sawant, in an interview with News 18 Showsha, labelled him as 'naive'. This exchange of accusations adds a dramatic twist to the narrative surrounding the early seasons of Indian Idol.

How Abhijeet Sawant Reacted to Amit Sana's Allegations

"He is very naive. I have been to many competitions. There are several reasons why you lose a competition. It is not just one thing. He should not forget that he was the runner-up. It wasn’t like we both were the only talented boys in the show, there were several other talented people in that competition,” Abhijeet Sawant told News 18.

Sawant also recalled a previous incident where a magazine published a photo of him with the headline, 'The show is rigged.' In response to these ongoing controversies, the Indian Idol 1 winner emphasized that such discussions are common and noted, "Such things keep happening."

He suggested that, as participants in the show, the focus should be on the positive aspects and what they gained from the experience, rather than dwelling on the controversies or regrets about perceived wrongdoings.

Indian Idol 14

The 14th season of 'Indian Idol,' features Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu, and Vishal Dadlani in the judging panel. Making a notable comeback after an eight-year hiatus, Hussain Kuwajerwala is back as the host for this season. Abhijeet Sawant also graced the stage of Indian Idol Season 14 and was seen getting emotional on his homecoming.

Talking about the same, Abhijeet said, "I want to extend my gratitude and pay respect to this platform. Thank you, Indian Idol; it feels like I'm back home. And Sanu Da, you are my greatest idol. Ever since I started singing, I learned your songs and sang like you. Thanks for being my inspiration, making me the singer I am today."

Latest Entertainment News