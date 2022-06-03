Is your skin vacation ready? Know 5 DIY masks for healthy and flawless skin

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Skin care

Prepping for a summer trip? Whether you are off to a green-list tropical island or settling into a staycation, it is very important to make your skin ready for that dehydrating heat and pore-blocking humidity and those extra strong UV rays. Here are some DIY natural homemade skincare masks and face packs that you may want to consider:

1. Skin cooler mask

Ingredients

Fresh Cucumber juice - 2 tablespoons

Coconut water - 2 tablespoons

2-3 Mint leaves

Process

Grate the cucumber without peeling and squeeze the juice into a bowl. Add fresh or canned coconut water. Now, add a few mint leaves. Mix the three, well. You can apply it directly to the face or you can freeze it to form ice cubes. Allow the mix or ice cube water to dry for 10 minutes. Then gently wash your face with fresh water and apply a mild moisturiser.

2. Restoring moisture of Summer Dry Skin:

An antioxidant-packed cocoa mask replenishes moisture and manages summer dry skin

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon cocoa powder

• 1 tablespoon sour cream

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1 egg white

Process

Take a bowl and mix cocoa powder and sour cream. Add honey and egg white to form a paste. Apply it to your face and neck area. Allow it to dry for 7-10 minutes. Now, wash your face with cold water. Pat dry and apply a mild moisturiser.

3. To deal with summer breakouts and acne

Calm down the skin heat and any acne conditions that may arise due to summer dryness or exposure to heat

Ingredients:

10 mint leaves

Half cucumber

2 teaspoons honey

Half cup oats soaked in rose water

Coconut water, Cucumber and Mint skin cooler for hydration

Process

Grind all the ingredients together in a mixer. Make it into a fine paste. Let it steep for 10 minutes in a refrigerator. Apply the paste onto your face and neck for 10 mins, and leave it to dry. Wash your face with normal water, pat dry and apply a mild moisturizer

4. To tackle blemishes and even skin tone

Papaya is one of the superfoods that can help achieve even skin tone and reduce blemishes. So for flawless pictures get into action, ahead of time.

You will need

1. half seedless fresh papaya

2. 2 tablespoon yogurt

3. 1 teaspoon lemon juice

4. 1 Egg

Process:

Blend ½ into a blender (seeds removed and diced). Puree until you’ve created a mash. Transfer the papaya mash to a mixing bowl. Mix the papaya mash with yogurt, fresh lemon juice and egg until it forms a paste. Apply it to face and neck. Leave it for 10 to 12 minutes before rinsing with normal water. Pat dry.

5. Mango face mask to solve pigmentation for oily skin

Bring back to life that even coloured skin tone

You will need:

1. Mango pulp – ½ cup

2. Honey – 2 teaspoon

3. Curd – 2 tablespoon

Steps:

Mix mango pulp with curd and honey. Apply this to your face and neck. Rinse off after 15 minutes.

(The author is Ms. Smriti Saxena, lifestyle influencer)