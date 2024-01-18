Exfoliation to Revitalisation: 5 reasons why you must include Coffee in your skincare routine

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Reasons why you must include Coffee in your skincare routine.

Bewildering beauty treatment regimes and product-filled bags can sometimes complicate the pursuit of bright, glowing skin in our hectic lives. But what if having healthy skin was as simple as having a cup of coffee in the morning? Coffee as an ingredient has gradually evolved into a skincare ally with benefits beyond just invigorating your skin. Ganesh Kamath, Founder, Earthraga has shared a few benefits of coffee for your skin:

Natural exfoliator: Coffee grounds, because of their grainy nature make a great natural exfoliant. The granules aid in the removal of dead skin cells, unclog pores and stimulate cell turnover. Regular exfoliation automatically leads to softer, brighter skin, and using coffee grounds can offer you one more gentle option which is friendly towards nature. The dual effects of Coffee: Coffee is found to be an excellent ally in the fight against ageing for youthful skin. It is loaded with antioxidants like chlorogenic acid that neutralize free radicals therefore making the aging process slower. In addition, coffee containing caffeine stimulates blood circulation leading to the delivery of necessary nutrients to cells on the skin promoting a revitalised complexion. Revitalize under-eye appearance: The vasoconstrictive effects of caffeine may save the day for those fighting against dark circles. Using such skincare products infused with caffeine content - particularly caffeine in skincare may temporarily help reduce the look of dark circles. A great remedy for acne: Coffee’s natural anti-inflammatory effects can make it an ally in the fight against acne. The use of coffee-based skincare products or homemade masks can aid in calming the irritation on the skin and subsiding redness resulting from acne breakouts. Reduces puffiness: When coffee is used as a topical, the presence of caffeine helps eliminate puffiness. Working by a reduction in blood vessels, caffeine assists in reducing puffiness and dark circles therefore it plays an important role as part of your skincare regime for looking refreshed.

As we explore the beauty and brew, it becomes clear that this dynamic duo offers a quick morning fix and numerous advantages for the skin.

(With IANS Inputs)

