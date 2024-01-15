Collagen Absorption: Know how to get the most of it through diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how to get collagen through diet.

Collagen, a vital protein, serves as the primary component of various connective tissues, essentially providing structural support to the body. The human body encompasses 29 types of collagens with Types I, II, and III being predominant. Type I contributes to skin elasticity, Type II is prevalent in cartilage, and Type III is found in the skin, blood vessels, and internal organs. Ageing, alongside factors like sleep patterns, diet, and stress, results in diminished collagen production, leading to issues such as wrinkles.

Supplementing collagen has become a popular trend with artificial forms available in powders and capsules. However, according to Dr Rashmi Aderao, MD Dermatology Consultant at Ruby Hall Clinic, opting for natural sources of food is deemed a safer alternative. Foods that stimulate collagen production include bone broths, rich in collagen extracted from fish, chicken, and mutton, providing a natural and readily usable form. Additionally, protein-rich foods like mutton, chicken, fish, beans, eggs, and dairy, particularly fish with marine collagen, contribute to collagen synthesis.

Vitamin C-rich foods such as citrus fruits, bell peppers, tomatoes, and leafy greens play a crucial role in pro-collagen production, the precursor to collagen. Foods abundant in zinc and copper, like meats, shellfish, nuts, and whole grains, also support collagen synthesis. However, processed, refined foods and excessive sugar can promote inflammation and damage collagen.

While collagen supplements in the form of powders and pills are available, their high molecular weight may cause digestive discomfort. Creams and serums, although popular, often contain large collagen molecules that struggle to penetrate the skin layers. Regular exercise, particularly high-intensity workouts and weight training, aids in building new collagen. Quality sleep, totalling an adequate duration, proves essential while smoking and alcohol should be avoided as they hinder collagen production. Consulting a dermatologist before using over-the-counter creams or pills is advisable.

ALSO READ: 5 DIY Orange peel powder face packs for radiant skin