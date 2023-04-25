Double up for Summer: Use this two-finger sunscreen technique for extra skin protection

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Two-finger sunscreen technique for extra skin protection

Every day, our skincare morning ritual can start with cleansing, toning, moisturizing and applying a layer of non-negotiable sunscreen, especially for that summer sun protection. It all sounds cliché, doesn't it? But, here's a catch! As the heat wave rages on, it's important that you double-apply your sunscreen for extra protection against the scorching heat. As the hot summer months approach, the condition of our skin begins to alter. With severe heat and humidity all day, your skin begins to cry out for extra protection, displaying everything from irritating rashes and sunburns to persistent tan and acne.

As the temperature warms and humidity rises, your skin’s sebaceous glands begin to produce extra sebum. The oil released becomes trapped on the skin’s surface, causing stickiness, greasy, and plugged pores. During harsh summer and the predicted heatwave, applying double sunscreen can be beneficial. Since everyone is aware of the concept of SPF, UVA, and UVB rays, protection from which is a by-product of using sunscreen daily. However, most people don’t know how much quantity of sunscreen is ideal for usage daily.

There are two types of sunscreens, chemical sunscreens and physical sunscreens. Most sunscreens contain chemical and physical photo-protectants. Ideally, you should first use a chemical sunscreen that contains some actives, and on top of that, you can use a physical sunscreen or a powder sunscreen or BB-based sunscreen to get a streak of makeup.

How to protect skin during summers

1. Avoid taking sun baths: Sunlight exposure can cause premature aging and an increased risk of cancer.

2. Take a sunscreen bath! Applying sunscreen with SPF 30 at least is recommended.

3. No sunscreen can provide 100 percent protection, and can block about 97 percent of skin damage by sun, so it is advised to apply it every 2 hours.

4. Cover your body: Wearing protective clothing, and keeping yourself covered are points to keep in mind while going out.

5. Skin alert! People with fair skin, or a history of skin cancer need to be extra cautious during summer.

6. Stay indoors: It is advised to stay home during peak sun hours.

