World Malaria Day: Know how to keep mosquitoes at bay in your home

The theme for this year's World Malaria Day is "Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement." In relation to this issue, WHO will concentrate on the third "i" of implementation, particularly on how crucial it is to reach marginalised groups using the current tools and techniques.

Some mosquitoes may transmit dangerous diseases, so they're not just unwanted guests. To safeguard yourself from mosquito bites at home, it is recommended to keep mosquitos out of your home. Always keep in mind it's best to make an effort to keep mosquitoes out of your house in the very beginning.

To prevent mosquitoes from developing on the property and entering your home, simply follow this simple list:

Keep your window, door, vent, and chimney in good condition.

To get rid of mosquitoes, treat surfaces with insect repellent both inside and outside the home.

On all exposed skin, apply a potent insect repellent containing picaridin or diethyltoulamide (DEET).

Eliminate standing water around the house to prevent mosquito breeding.

Water in pet drinking bowls, bird baths, and vases should be changed at least once a week.

In order to limit mosquito ingress, check and maintain water storage and rainfall collection systems to make sure screens are in place.

Use mosquito coils when you're outside. These should be kept under constant supervision.

In regions where mosquitoes tend to rest, a long-acting surface spray may be used if mosquitoes are a very significant problem. Spray dense, shady bushes and trees close to your home to zero in on these areas.

Do not spray any chemicals close to fishponds. To use any insecticide safely, always read the directions.

To prevent standing water around the base of potted plants, use sand.

