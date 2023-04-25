Ram Charan and Upasana to welcome a baby girl? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@UPASANAKAMINENIKONIDELA Upasana's Instagram upload with her husband Ram Charan

The RRR star, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child and the whole world is celebrating the good news. Recently, the couple hosted a cute baby shower party and this fueled rumours of them welcoming a baby girl. The soon-to-be parents kept a pink colour theme for the baby shower ceremony. A pink colour usually symbolizes a baby girl. Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the would-be dad, Ram also hinted towards the same.

Talking about the love of his life Ram shared, "My first Jaan is Upasana. My second Jaan is my pet dog Rhyme. And my 3rd Jaan is on her way." The couple will welcome their first child after 10 years of marriage, speaking about the same Upasana shared, "It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."

She further added, “I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves".

Well, the good news was shared by the would-be grandpa and veteran actor Chiranjeevi has confirmed the news. He took to his Twitter handle and announced the good news. He wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)".

Coming to the work front, Ram Charan’s next major project is filmmaker S Shankar’s RC15. The untitled drama is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish and distributed under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. RC 15 features Kiara Advani, SJ SuryahAnjali, Jayaram, S, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra.

