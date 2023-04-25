Aayush Sharma on Salman Khan's sister Arpita being trolled for her dark skin: Beauty is no longer internal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARPITAKHANSHARMA Aayush Sharma talks about Salman Khan's sister Arpita being trolled for her dark skin

Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan recently hosted a grand Eid party which was attended by all the big names of Bollywood including Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, and others. While Arpita is not connected to the films, she is a public figure and is frequently seen by her brother Salman Khan's side. Recently, her husband Aayush Sharma hit back at trolls who ridicule her for her dark skin and weight. On a TEDx platform, Aayush slammed the trolls and said that people have stopped looking at internal beauty.

Aayush Sharma said, "My wife is constantly trolled for being overweight. She is a constant target, that being a celebrity she shouldn’t be so fat, she should dress a certain way. And she is dark in colour. Every time her picture comes, people are quick to remind that she is dark in colour. Today, beauty is no longer internal, no one wants to know how beautiful you are as a human being, but people want to see you beautiful externally."

He added, "But I am proud of my wife, because she is comfortable in her own skin. She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me, ‘I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing to be a celebrity. I am never going to be in front of the camera, so I am going to be who I am, I am going to live my life that the way I am gonna live my life."

Arpita Khan Sharma is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing her special moments with her family on the gram. Recently she shared a family picture featuring Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira Khan and captioned it 'LOVE'. She shared the photo on the occasion of Eid.

Arpita also keeps sharing many romantic photos with Aayush Sharma on her social media handle.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma announced his next film 'Ruslaan' last week. Currently in post-production, the film has wrapped its shoot. After revealing the first glimpse in the film with a short teaser earlier last year on Aayush Sharma's birthday, the actor has now revealed the name of the film.

Before unveiling the motion poster, Aayush took to his social media last night to share a video hinting at the big reveal of the title. The motion poster unfolds the suave and svelte look of Aayush Sharma in and as 'Ruslaan', along with drawing attention to the two most important aspects of his character's life - guitar and guns.

Produced by K.K. Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa, along with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

