5 Best Mango cocktail recipes that scream summer; check out easy recipes

Summer has arrived, and so has mango season! This is the time of year when the king of fruits takes over our taste receptors, and rather than finding the combination weird, we like it. They're tasty, juicy, and high in vitamin C and protein.

During the summer, we are crazy about mango beverages. But have you ever considered that your beloved alcoholic beverages are also being transformed into mangolicious cocktails? No? Then you're losing out on one of life's best moments right now. Whether it's vodka, rum, whisky or something else, we have got it all.

Here are the 5 best mango cocktail recipes

Mango and Ginger Gin Fizz

This lovely mango drink is a summertime blessing. It's not just based on our favourite summer fruit, but it's also loaded with ginger, lime, and fizz (courtesy of soda water). The smells speak to your spirit, and the vibrant colours liven up your day.

Mango Rum Punch

This mango cocktail combines all of the flavours of summer! From the mangoes to crisp mint leaves, and dark rum. It's an ideal summer cocktail for brunches and gatherings.

Mango with Whiskey Smash

Whisky smashes have been around for a long time, but when made with fresh mangoes, they make a wonderful summer drink you can't pass up. So, for all you whisky connoisseurs, here's something bitter-sweet sweet you can discuss afterwards. It's made much more fascinating by the addition of mint leaves for freshness and cardamom bitters to cut the sweetness. This is a smashing mango cocktail (pun intended!) that is ideal for hotter days.

Mango Martini

A traditional Mexican cocktail with a summery twist! Covering the rim with chilli powder/sauce adds a little heat. However, if the spicy spices offend your taste buds, feel free to drink this in its natural form. It's one of the best mango cocktails with vodka, in our opinion.

Mango Kiwi Fuzz

This tasty cocktail is enhanced by the addition of mango and kiwi. Add a splash of vodka to create a flavorful taste of joy that is excellent for battling the heat this summer.

