Fruit Salads that will refresh you in this summer heat

Summer is here, and while the searing heat is incredibly uncomfortable and at times unbearable, the season provides the ideal opportunity to lose weight faster than winter. It is also the greatest time to eat fruits because they cool your body and keep you hydrated. Fruits are high in critical vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and iron. They also refill your energy levels and increase your resistance to seasonal infections. Salads, smoothies, juices, and sweets are all great ways to incorporate fruits into your diet.

5 fruit salads to add to your diet this summer

Berry and Watermelon salad

This fruit salad is deliciously sweet and refreshing, thanks to the addition of watermelon, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, as well as a teaspoon of honey and fresh mint. It's the ideal summer snack for a picnic or barbeque.

Pomegranate and Kiwi salad

This summer, combine the benefits of pomegranate with the taste of kiwi to make a nutrient-rich appetiser. To make the dressing, combine olive oil, lemon juice, orange squash, garlic, mint, mustard seeds, salt, and pepper. You can also garnish with feta cheese.

Vibrant Orange, Pineapple and Grape salad

Fresh green grapes, pulpy orange slices, and luscious sweet-tangerine pineapple bits make up the zesty salad. There are no rules in this salad dish. You may add additional citrus fruits of your choice. Garnish with almond flakes and salt to taste. It would be fantastic in a chilly bowl or with a dollop of ice cream.

Peach and Apricot Salad

Peaches and apricots are two of the most popular and well-liked summer fruits, so this salad combines the two for a great flavour. The sweetness of the peaches and apricots is wonderfully balanced by the freshness of the mint and the sourness of the lemon juice. It can be served as a summer snack or as a side dish with meat.

Fresh Cucumber and Green Leafy salad

Cucumber and green leafy salad is not just refreshing but darn cheap and it takes hardly 10-15 minutes to prepare the bow of deliciousness.

