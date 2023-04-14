Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Summer sleep strategies: Tips for a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep

As the temperatures rise and summer arrives, it's a season for vacations, outdoor adventures, and enjoying the sunshine. However, the warmer weather can also impact your sleep, leading to disrupted sleep patterns and daytime fatigue.

Follow these summer sleep strategies to help you get the restful and rejuvenating sleep you need.

Adjust Your Sleep Environment: During the summer, the longer days and brighter evenings can interfere with your body's natural circadian rhythm. To create a conducive sleep environment, consider using blackout curtains or shades to block out the extra sunlight.

Manage Your Bedtime Routine: Establishing a consistent bedtime routine can help signal to your body that it's time to wind down and prepare for sleep. Even though the sun may still be shining outside, try to maintain a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, including weekends.

Stay Hydrated: Proper hydration is crucial for maintaining good sleep quality, particularly during the sweltering summer season. Be sure to drink an ample amount of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and support optimal sleep.

Create a Comfortable Sleep Environment: Hot temperatures can make it uncomfortable to sleep, so take steps to keep your bedroom cool and comfortable. Use breathable bedding materials, such as cotton sheets and lightweight blankets. Consider using a cooling mattress topper or a fan to keep the room cool.

Practice Relaxation Techniques: If the heat is keeping you awake, try practising relaxation techniques to help you wind down. Deep breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, and meditation can all help calm your mind and body, making it easier to fall asleep.

Stay Active During the Day: Regular physical activity during the day can help you sleep better at night. However, avoid vigorous exercise close to bedtime, as it can stimulate your body and make it harder to fall asleep. Aim to get regular exercise during the cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening, to avoid overheating and to promote better sleep at night.

With proper sleep hygiene, you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready to make the most of your summer days. Sweet dreams!

Read More Lifestyle News