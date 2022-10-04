Avoid these styling mistakes for damage-free hair

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Woman holding hair styling products

Be it hair rollers, hair straightening, crimping, perming, hair sprays, hair color or any other hair treatments, women use various ways to style their mane. But while one wonders how to style their hair during the festive and wedding season, one should also worry about how to avoid hair damage. As Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations are on in full swing, here are a few hair care mistakes to avoid in the festive season.

Here are a few hair care mistakes to avoid in the festive season

1. Temporary hair straightening

Whatever the occasion be, avoid using temporary heat straightening methods to iron out your hair. Temporary heat straightening using flat iron and hair dryers causes breakage of hydrogen bonds. It involves opening the helical structure of the hair shaft and relaxing it. These heat tools cause dehydration of hair. Clearly, this is harmful and this hair care mistake should definitely be avoided.

2. Missing heat protectant

Using a heat styling product without applying a heat protectant? It’s a no-no for your hair. Missing out on heat protectant cream, spray or serum is the most common hair care mistake people do before doing heat styling procedures like temporary straightening or curling. If you’re wondering what a heat protection product really does, the experts share that it forms a barrier protection against heat, reducing the degree of damage to hair.

3. High heat setting

Before you switch on that hair dryer or straightener, check the heat setting. Using heat styling equipment on maximum heat setting is a common hair care mistake we commit because of the last-minute rush. But it may have long-term ramifications for our hair health. High temperature may denature hair shaft protein. You should use a low or medium heat setting to reduce hair damage.

4. Frequent blow drying

Yes, we know there may be several events to attend, but we should avoid frequent blow drying of hair. Blow drying our hair causes dehydration of hair as well as hair breakage.

5. Using excess pressure on hair during heat styling

If and when we use a heat-styling product, we have got to be careful. The expert warns against the application of excessive tension as it can cause breakage of hair. We should also avoid repeatedly heat straightening the same hair strands and keeping the heating equipment in the same place for a prolonged period of time.

6. Skipping deep conditioning and nourishing treatment

This is one of the biggest hair care mistakes we should avoid. Blow drying and flat iron used for straightening cause dehydration of hair, to avoid the greater risk we should never skip conditioning of hair.

7. Tying hair back tightly

A ponytail or a bun may seem fit for your look, but it can also cause our hairline to recede over time. We should tie our hair loosely and try different hair hairstyles which will not pull our hair back.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Young adults who use more social media likely to develop depression within six months

Also Read: HFMD cases increase rapidly in kids; know causes, symptoms, and remedies from Dr. Neha Srivastava

Read More Lifestyle News