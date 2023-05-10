Annoyed by whiteheads? Use these three fruit-based scrubs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Annoyed by whiteheads? Use these three fruit scrubs

Ways to remove whiteheads: Whiteheads are particles of dead cells and oil accumulated in your skin that cause clogging of skin pores. If it is not eliminated on time, then it starts spreading rapidly and spoils the entire skin. In this case, using some homemade scrubs can help clean your skin's pores as well as eliminate whiteheads. So, let's know how to get rid of whiteheads on the face.



Scrub for whiteheads:

1. Papaya scrub

Papaya scrub works effectively to remove whiteheads. This scrub is enriched with a variety of cleansing agents, including Vitamin C, which penetrates the skin and removes dead cells. Also, it reduces oil production and is helpful in removing white heads. Grind papaya along with its peel and then apply it to your face. After drying a little, wash the face while scrubbing.



2. Rose scrub

A scrub made from rose flowers can work for the skin in many ways. Firstly, it cleanses the skin from inside, and then it corrects the blood circulation in it by eliminating dead cells. Apart from this, rose is antibacterial, which is beneficial for the skin. So, grind rose petals by adding some aloe vera gel to them. Mix 1 teaspoon of oats on top and apply it to your face.



3. Guava scrub

Guava scrub can remove many skin problems along with dead cells. Apart from this, both guava leaves and their fruit are full of antibacterial and antiinflammatory properties. So take 1 guava and 4 guava leaves. Grind both and apply them to your face. Scrub with light hands and wash your face with cold water after keeping it for 20 minutes.

