Why is Mother's Day celebrated? Know history and significance

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Mother's Day

Mother's Day is a unique holiday that is observed all around the world to honor and value moms and motherhood. It is a day set aside to honor mothers and all they have given in the way of love and sacrifice. Mother's Day has a long history that reaches back to antiquity and has changed over time.

The earliest precursor to Mother's Day can be traced back to ancient Greek and Roman festivals that celebrated mother goddesses such as Rhea and Cybele. These festivals were an opportunity to honor and pay tribute to motherhood and fertility.

Image Source : FREEPIKMother's Day has been of great significance over the years

Mother's Day: History

The first Mother's Day was observed in England in the 17th century on a day known as "Mothering Sunday." The fourth Sunday of Lent was traditionally honoured as a religious holiday. People would visit their "mother church" and spend time with their families on this day. It eventually changed into a time when mothers are honoured by receiving flowers and small gifts.

The modern Mother's Day as we know it today was popularized in the early 20th century by Anna Jarvis, an American activist. Jarvis campaigned for a national day to honor mothers as a way to express gratitude for their selfless dedication. Her efforts resulted in President Woodrow Wilson proclaiming the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day in 1914.

Since that time, Mother's Day is a widely observed holiday in many nations. It's a moment to show our mothers, grandmothers, and other mother figures how much we love and appreciate them. By sending cards, flowers, and gifts, as well as by spending time together, people honour their mothers.

Image Source : FREEPIKGifting mothers was symbol of expressing affection on Mother's Day

Mother's Day: Significance

Mother's Day is significant in ways that go beyond personal displays of affection. It reminds mothers of their value to society and their indispensable role in raising and forming the next generation. Mother's Day also serves as a reminder of the need to empower and assist moms in their responsibilities, be it community leaders, carers, or professionals.

In conclusion, Mother's Day is a beloved holiday that honours mothers all across the world. It celebrates their devotion, selflessness, and impact on our lives. Mother's Day is an occasion to express gratitude and make mothers feel unique and appreciated.

Image Source : FREEPIKMother's Day is a highly beloved holiday

Read More Lifestyle News