Revisiting Hina Khan's dazzling looks ahead of Cannes 2023

Hina Khan, known as the fashionista of the telly world, has served perfect looks one after the other on various occasions. The actress has come a long way and since then there has been no looking back for one of the most sought-after celebrities. From television to films, Hina's choices have only paved her way to the top. As we eagerly wait for Cannes 2023, which will commence on May 16 and continue till May 27, let's revisit some of her most gorgeous looks from Cannes 2019 & 2022.

Hina Khan Cannes 2019 lookbook:

Before her red carpet debut, at the Cannes press conference, she sizzled in a light pink pantsuit by Sahil Kochar, accessorized with jewelry from Sapna Mehta. Breezy and fresh in the summer heat, we like her overall look.

The actress made her glittering debut at Cannes in 2019 in a silver gown from Ziad Nakad Couture. Featuring long cape sleeves with a plunging back & neckline, the dazzling gown was replete with intricate silver embellishments.

In another look, she was seen wearing a strapless sheer silver tulle gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a long train. Leaving her hair half-open, she accessorized with metallic heels and dainty studs.

In the same year, for her casual day, look, Hina opted for a sheer collared purple dress with sleeves and a broad black belt cinched at her waist.

On yet another day at the film festival, keeping it bright, Hina had worn a sleeveless green pleated dress with a belt. Leaving her curled hair open, she teamed this look with a pair of black heels.

Channeling her personality, she looked chic in a sheer blue skirt with printed blue flared trousers. Tying her hair in a messy ponytail, she completed the look with silver heels.

Hina Khan Cannes 2002 Lookbook:

Hina Khan appeared on the red carpet of the 75th film festival yet for the second time in 2022. She made everyone's heads turn in an off-shoulder lilac gown by Sophie Couture, which had a peplum-inspired bodice. The silhouette of the gown also featured a thigh-high slit. She paired her look with diamond earrings from jewelry designer Renu Oberoi and rounded it off with sandals from Loriblu.

The actress wowed her fans with her stunning looks wearing a black dress with a sheer bodice.

Hina Khan looked gorgeous in a strapless red gown as she posed by the beach in the daylight.

