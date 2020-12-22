Worried about your skin in winters? Time for some expert tips by Shahnaz Husain

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Worries about your skin in winters? Time for some expert tips by Shahnaz Husain

Winter is the worst season for people who have dry skin flaking, itchiness and tautness is usual and neglect of daily care can easily lead to habitual dehydration, with sensitive skins and red patches. Therefore, going that extra step to pamper the skin with moisturisers and emollients is imperative. Renowned beauty and skincare expert Shahnaz Husain suggests the following tips to care for your skin during the winter months.

For Normal to Dry Skin

Use a cleanser containing Aloe Vera, Cactus and Lemon. Aloe Vera has the power to restore moisture and has potent healing properties too. It is an anti-oxidant that speeds up the process of cell-renewal. An aloe cleanser helps in softening and removing dead cells, accelerates cell regeneration and delays ageing.

Keep the Skin Moisturised, always

During winter, the outer layer of skin becomes very dry therefore it is important to keep the skin moisturized. Even those who have oily skin must use light moisturizing lotions after cleansing to keep the skin soft.

Use a Sunscreen

People like to enjoy the sun during winter but little do they know that exposure to the sun can hasten ageing. Therefore, one must use a sunscreen 15 minutes before going out in order to allow the skin to absorb it. If you stay out in the sun for more than 30 minutes, reapply the sunscreen.

Skin Nourishment

Nourish the skin every night if you have normal to dry skin. Apply a skin life anti-ageing cream and massage it on the skin with a little water. Use outward and slightly upward strokes. Ensure that the cream is rich in Vitamins A and E.

For very Dry Skin

- If your skin is very dry and dehydrated, avoid using soap.

- Apply a lemon-turmeric cream before washing or bathing. It protects the skin from further moisture depletion. It also softens the skin. The healing property of turmeric soothes and cures dehydrated skin.

- After a bath, apply a body lotion while the skin is still damp. It helps to seal the moisture.

Heal those cracked heels

Soak your feet in warm water at night for 15 minutes. Scrub with a pumice stone. Apply apricot cream and tie gauze around the heels and feet like a bandage. Keep this on the whole night. Do this every night for a week.

Hair Care during winter

Heat pure coconut oil and apply on scalp and hair ends. Wrap a hot towel and let it stay for sometime. Next morning, wash your hair with a mild herbal shampoo.

For Soft Hands

- Add some sugar to lemon juice and use the mixture to scrub the hands. It has a softening effect.

- Massage cream on the hands soon after bathing and washing clothes.