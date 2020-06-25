Worried about hair loss and dandruff? Here's how yoga can help keep hair problems at bay

Hair has always been associated with attractiveness and beauty. Everyone, be it men or women, wants the best of their hair. Due to extreme weather conditions, pollution, stress, and, several other factors, hair loss is on the rise these days. Every other day, some new hair products or the other hits the market. But, can you trust them all? The answer is a simple no! Here's where yoga and Ayurveda come to the rescue. According to Yog Guru Swami Ramdev, yoga and pranayama have the power to keep your mind calm and skin and hair healthy Yoga is the best way to get multiple benefits from one form of exercise. One of the many benefits of yoga is hair fall prevention. Yoga works by improving digestion and reducing stress, which together contributes to hair fall.

Quick, effective and natural home remedies for healthy hair

Multani Mitti

Multani mitti or fuller’s earth is an amazing product packed with minerals that have numerous benefits. To make a hair mask, add 2 tablespoons of buttermilk in a bowl and mix it well. After this apply it well on the hair and scalp. After half an hour wash hair with clean water. After this wash the hair with shampoo.

Sour buttermilk

This can be very effective if you are always suffering from dandruff or dry hair. Simply wash your hair with sour buttermilk.

Mustard Oil

Mustard oil helps in making hair healthy and strong. Just apply mustard oil to the hair well before sleeping and then wash your hair the following morning.

