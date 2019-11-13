Vastu Tips: Never keep dustbin in north-east direction

Keeping dustbin in the north-east attracts negative energy.

In today's Vastu segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you about that direction which should be kept clean. North-east direction which is also known as Ishaan Kon is considered quite important in Vastu Shastra. One should maintain the cleanliness of Ishaan Kon as temple is built in this particular direction.

Never let this direction go uncleaned and avoid keeping dustbin. Also, don't let kids doodle on walls of north-east direction. Most importantly, never keep your stuff all messed up in this direction.

Not paying proper attention to the cleanliness of this particular direction can trigger negative energy and cause financial crisis. Hence, one should keep north-east direction of the house or office neat and clean for happiness and prosperity.

