Vastu Tips: Use Salt remedies to keep away diseases. Here's how

Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on how a pinch of salt can turn out to be a savior for you and your family. Yesterday, in Vastu Shastra, we talked about the salt remedy to avoid rifts at home and today we will talk about the benefits of salt in getting rid of diseases.

When any member falls ill in the house, the entire atmosphere of the house becomes turbulent. If any member in your house is ill, place a few pieces of rock salt in a bowl at the bedside of the patient's sleeping room, but note that the patient's head should be towards the east.

Rock salt or black salt should only be used in the patient's diet, while ordinary salt should be used to a minimum. By doing this, the patient's health will start improving soon. In this way the turbulent atmosphere of the house will also begin to calm down.