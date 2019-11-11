Vastu Tips: Know why torn notes should not be kept in your purse

Vastu plays a major role in one’s life. From directions to placements to do’s and don’ts, there are certain rules which are laid down, if followed can help in bringing good luck and prosperity. Today, in this section, we will talk about what and what shouldn’t be kept in your purse. Apart from money, there are a lot of things which people prefer to keep in their purses for their convenience. But Vastu Shastra states that keeping a few of these things can help attract the negative energy resulting in which you can suffer a loss in terms of money.

Apart from this Vastu states that certain things which are kept in your purse can give you auspicious results. Acharya Indu Prakash reveals that torn notes, photos or wastepaper should not be kept inside the purse. This reduces the arrival of money. The cleaner the purse and the better the placement of things inside it is good for everyone.

Acharya even advises to keep a photo of Goddess Lakshmi in the purse and change it from time to time. This will help in never emptying your purse. Apart from this, you can also keep a Sriyantra because it is a form of Lakshmi.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News