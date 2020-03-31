Vastu Tips: Making turmeric or vermilion 'swastik' at home helps in getting rid of architectural defects

Vastu Shastra plays a crucial role in attracting positive energies towards your home. In the wake of the same, Acharya Indu Prakash gives out the daily Vastu tips that helps you to know what's good and effective to bring prosperity in your life. In today's Vastu tip of the day, learn about the swastika icon which is considered a symbol of auspiciousness. Apart from religious work, Swastik has great importance in Vastu Shastra.

It is believed that during the auspicious work, making the symbol of the swastika gives more auspicious results of that work. Since Navratri is currently going on. Therefore, even during Navratri, making the swastika sign at home will yield auspicious results. You can make a swastika symbol with turmeric or vermilion.

If we talk about the direction, then the north-east direction is best for this work. You can make this sign at the place of worship or at the main entrance of the house. By doing this, you get auspicious results with the blessings of the Mother Goddess, as well as get rid of the negative effects of Vastu defects. This sign brings positiveness to the house.