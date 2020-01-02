Vastu Tips: Keeping money in the North direction is beneficial. Know why

Believe it or not, the tips of Vastu Shastra definitely help out a lot. Be it buying of a new item, or construction of a house/office, placement of decorative material or storage of money, the way each and everything should be done has been mentioned in the rule book of the Vastu Shastra. Just like every other day, we are back with our Vastu tip of the day, which is given by Acharya Indu Prakash to make your life easy. In today's section, we will talk about the direction in which the money should be kept in your house if you don't have a specific locker for the same.

Everyone does not have a separate vault to keep the money or it is difficult for them to do so. For those who are facing the same problem, you will get the solution of the same as Acharya reveals the direction which ideal as per Vastu Shastra to keep the money. Those who do not have separate chest or any cupboard to keep money should choose the north direction to keep their money as it is best for the same purpose.

Keeping the money in this place improves the economic condition of the person. You can make a place for money in the north direction of any room in your house, but keep in mind that the room in which you are keeping money should be safe as per the security purposes.

