Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Astrological predictions according to your zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani)

Horoscope Today, Astrology October 2, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): The stars play an important role in how our day will go according to our zodiac sign. The way the stars are placed make an impact on our social, personal as well as professional life. Sometimes things don’t go as we have planned and then we curse our luck. While luck is also an important factor, it is mainly the stars that affect our moods and build our personality. So, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is best for your professional, personal and social life today according to your zodiac signs.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. People will be very impressed with you. Some new people can help with auspicious work. Your work in the office will be highly appreciated. Boss will also be very happy with you. You can get responsibility for new work, which will be mobilized from today itself. Take blessings by touching the feet of a Brahmin, you will have a good day.

Taurus

Today will be your favorite day. You will get full luck. Your married life will be happy. The day is favorable for business progress. Health will be better. You will get a chance to meet old friends. You can also go for a walk with them. Students of this zodiac will get good results in their career. Offer water to the Sun God on this day, you will definitely get success in work.

Gemini

Today will be a favorable day for you. A close friend can come to see you at home. All your important work will be completed with the help of a friend. Your financial side will be better than before. Students of this zodiac can get a chance to go abroad for studies. You will get full support of your brothers and sisters. Please think before lending money. Donate wheat flour to the needy, your stalled work will be completed.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. However, health will fluctuate. New ideas will come in your mind, so that you will plan new things. Elders of this zodiac should take special care of their health. Keep doing regular morning walks, health will be good. Some work may take a little more effort. Feed bread powder to sparrows, you will get auspicious results.

Leo

Today will be a normal day for you. Your tendency may be towards political work. Something may bother you a little bit. You may have to work harder for an easier task. School children of this zodiac will get a gift from the father, which will make a good relationship with the father. Offer cloves to Mother Durga on this day, all your works will be done.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. You will do something new to give the best performance in a task. Your mind will be happy. Everyone would like to listen to your words carefully. Your work will get support from seniors and it will also be appreciated. Money will be coming for businessmen. There will be strength and sweetness in your love affairs. Give a gift to the father on this day, you will be seen getting work done.

Libra

Today will be a mixed day for you. All the members of the household will get support in completing the family works. Keep your anger under control, anyone can argue. Put your point in front of someone with patience and positive thinking, only then there will be benefit. The economic situation will be fine. Your laziness can increase with some work. Take blessings of Lord Vishnu, your financial condition will be better.

Scorpio

Today your day will be better than before. The economic sector will remain stable. Today, there will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. Marriage will be full of sweetness. People associated with this zodiac will have a better day. One can get praise and help from elders in the work. Take the blessings of parents today, your day will be better.

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Your work in the office will be appreciated. Your interest in artistic works will increase. It would be beneficial to consult friends in some work. Today some people will be affected by your style. If you spend time with family, you will get happy opportunities. Today, someone from a higher position will get help. Spend some time in the temple with your brothers and sisters today, your mind will be full of happiness.

Capricorn

Today will be a busy day for you. You may have to run a bit for some work. Avoid sharing personal things with anyone in the office. Today some workload may increase. Today a person can have a dispute. If you are in the mood to give a loan, then postpone it. Lovemates of this zodiac can plan to visit a good place today. Feed water to cow today, your relationship will be strong.

Aquarius

Today will be a day of happiness. By the evening any good news will be received, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain better. Health will be fine. You will get respect in the social sector. There will be mood for fun and entertainment. You will be able to fulfill the wish of the spouse. You will get full help from people around you. Development work in the society will be completed rapidly. Offer milk on Shivling today, all your wishes will definitely be fulfilled.

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. You can visit an old friend at his house, which will be helpful in solving your personal problems. If there has been a conflict with a relative before, today is a good day to improve the relationship. In the evening you can go to the market to buy household goods. Women of this zodiac can get facial done by going to the parlor, which will improve their facial tone. Offer prayers to Lord Ganesha on this day, you will get people's support in life.