Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Astrological predictions for Sagittarius, Capricorn, Libra, Leo, Cancer

Horoscope Today, Astrology December 5, 2019 (Bhavishyavani)

Horoscope Today, Astrology December 5, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): Zodiac signs plays an important role in determining how your day will go. The alignment of various stars may result in good luck, other people of particular zodiac sign may face struggles in their personal or professional life. So, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is best for your professional, personal and social life today according to your zodiac signs.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You can meet an old friend. You will feel healthy. Today is a good day for people involved in marketing. A new client will also try to join you. Happiness will increase in your family. You will try to spend more time with your spouse. Chant 'Om Hoon Vishnave Namah' for good results.

Taurus

Today will be your favorite day. Many of your plans will be completed in time. The atmosphere of the family will remain pleasant. You will get great success in your field. With your energy, you will achieve a lot. In some difficult situations, you will get easy help from some people. Your physical comforts will increase. While leaving the house, touch the feet of the parents.

Gemini

Your day will be fine today. You should avoid doing any big and different work. You may be a bit lethargic. You should try to negotiate and settle the matter peacefully. There is a possibility of some dispute with the child. Also you can be sensitive today. Light a lamp of ghee at home every morning and evening, all your troubles will be eliminated.

Cancer

Your day will be mixed. You may have some trouble due to excessive concentration. One-way thinking can get you in trouble. All the work can be done according to your mind. You should maintain restraint on your speech. You should avoid being stubborn over anything. Unnecessary disputes can also come up. Feed the ants flour, the problems coming in the field will be removed.

Leo

Your day will be full of confidence. Traders of this zodiac sign can benefit in money matters. Work in the office can be completed easily. Also, the boss can give you a good gift by being happy with your performance. Happiness will come from the child's side as well. You will try to meet the needs of others. Make sure to feed an elderly Brahmin, there will be sweetness in the relationship.

Virgo

You will have a great day Traders of this zodiac sign will get more than expected. You will get full opportunity to express your opinion in the office. Others will be greatly influenced by your plan. Your financial side will remain strong. Today is a great day for love mates. Family members will be helpful for you. Donate yellow clothes to the needy, you will be lucky.

Libra

Your day will be busy. You may be a little hesitant to take on new responsibilities. You may get stuck with some special work. You can forget something by keeping it somewhere, so you should take care of things. Your responsibilities may also increase. There may be some reduction in your efforts. Chant Shri Hari Vishnu ji 'Om Namo Bhagwate Narayana' 21 times, you will benefit from wealth.

Scorpio

You will have a great day With the help of some people your work can be completed. You can get some good news. Partners will try to understand everything you do today. Also, they can also consult you in some work. Newness can come in the case of relationships. You will be trying to understand the wishes of the people. You may get some new responsibility. Donate gram lentils in the temple, your health will be good.

Sagittarius

Today will come with golden moments. People associated with the field of literature will get some great news. You will get full luck in new tasks. The advice of spouse in any work will be beneficial. You will establish new dimensions in your career. You will plan to go to the movie with friends. Donate something in the orphanage, people's support will remain in life.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Your incomplete tasks may be completed. You have a lot of success with the work done together. You may get some new opportunities. You can get success in love affair. Your mind will be happy. You can learn something new. Offer yellow clothes to Lord Vishnu, there will be peace in the house.

Aquarius

Today will be your favorite day. You will benefit from everyday tasks. One can think of investing in the business. Marriage will be good. You will get opportunities to do many new things, in which you will also be successful. You will be ready to help others. There will be a profitable situation in the family. You will benefit from creative work. Feed the sparrows, you will get stuck money back.

Pisces

Today will be your normal day. Some people may oppose you by getting angry at small things. You should avoid getting into the trouble of old things. You should control your anger. There is a possibility of meeting influential people. You can get some new advice in terms of investment. Some people may also have a positive image in their eyes. Feed the cow bread, you will get good news.