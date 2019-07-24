Own a shop? Follow these Vastu tips for prosperity

Follow these 5 Vastu tips to bring harmony in your shop

Vastu tips for business: Be it your home or your professional space, aligning your interiors according to the Vastu Shastra can make a lot of difference. Acharya Indu Prakash is talks about the vastu tips that can help you boost your business and bring harmony to your shop.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, one should be very careful while buying a shop just as one is careful before buying a home for themselves. It is important to keep in mind some useful vastu tips before building your own shop or buying one. This can help you grow your business and bring great profits. Acharya Indu Prakash tells you what can work best for your business. To start with, the entrance of the shop should be in East, North or in the North-East direction. This will bring good luck to the business. On the other hand, West and South directions are not considered good to have entrances of the shop.

Watch the very useful Vastu video by Acharya Indu Prakash

Also Read: Vastu Shastra: Tips for keeping fish aquarium at your home

Did you know how lucky is Arowana fish for your home?

In Vastu, the Arowana fish, also known as the Golden Dragon, is considered a powerful symbol as a bringer of good luck. The Vastu Arowana fish bestows happiness, great love, health, wealth, prosperity, and personal power to its owner.

Get more Vastu tips here