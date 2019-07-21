Vastu Shastra: Tips for keeping fish aquarium at your home

Sunday, July 21, 2019
     
Vastu Tips for keeping fish aquarium at your home: Vastu Shastra plays an important role in guiding our life to the path of success and prosperity.

July 21, 2019
Vastu shastra is the science of arranging home decor in a way that it invites prosperity and good luck. In fact, Vastu is such an an ancient practice that it has gained popularity even in foreign countries. Today, Acharya Indu Prakash has shares vastu tips on keeping aquarium at home. Aquariums are considered as good luck symbols in many cultures. Infact, according to Vastu, it could be used for reducing stress if placed in the right direction!  One of the simplest Vastu rules that you can apply to bring in good fortune in your house is adding a fish aquarium. We all understand how animals bring in positivity into our lives but with sea creatures like fishes you can expect to invite good fortune as well.

