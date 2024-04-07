Karnataka BJP urges Eshwarappa not to contest Lok Sabha polls from Shivamogga | Here's what leader responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Karnataka unit president B Y Vijayendra on Sunday urged former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa, urging him not to rebel against the party and run in the Lok Sabha election from Shivamogga against his brother and incumbent MP B Y Raghavendra.

Expressing disappointment over his son K E Kantesh being denied a ticket from the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, Eshwarappa has made the decision to run in the election from Shivamogga, where he will be challenging the former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's elder son, Raghavendra, who is also the elder brother of Vijayendra.

Vijayendra appealed to Eshwarappa

"Eshwarappa is a senior leader. I appeal to you that your contribution in building the party along with Yediyurappa and former Union Minister late Ananth Kumar is immense," Vijayendra told reporters.

The BJP state chief emphasised that prevailing circumstances and mindsets were accountable for the current situation. "When the entire country is hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, please keep aside your grouse and join hands for strengthening the party," he said.

Vijayendra, an MLA from Shikaripura, acknowledged Raghavendra as an active MP, lauded by many for his efforts in fostering development in Shivamogga.

Anticipating his brother's triumph by a margin of at least two lakh votes, Vijayendra advised Eshwarappa that there is still time to reconsider his decision. "On behalf of our party workers I am praying to you. There is always a possibility to find a solution to every problem. If you have any grievances, then meet our Delhi leaders and solve your problem. We are with you and we too want you to be with our BJP workers," the BJP leader said.

Vijayendra declined to comment on Eshwarappa using Modi’s photographs during his election campaign but said he would speak to him as well as the BJP central leaders. "I want Eshwarappa to support Raghavendra," he added.

Eshwarappa responds to Vijayendra

Reacting to Vijayendra’s appeal to talk to BJP central leaders, Eshwarappa said, "If he is so confident that Eshwarappa will talk to BJP central leaders in Delhi and if you want me not to contest the election then resign from the BJP state president post."

"Just one family is controlling all the key posts. Why do you want me to talk to Delhi leaders?" the former DCM told reporters in Shivamogga.

He mentioned receiving an overwhelming response from voters across Shivamogga. Eshwarappa stated that people have conveyed to him their perception of injustice towards him and the cause of Hindutva.

"The BJP is in the grip of 'father and sons' (a reference to Yediyurappa and his two sons). People told me that they will vote me to free the party. I had never seen such an overwhelming response in my life. I am confident of my victory in this election," the rebel BJP leader said.

Eshwarappa stated that although Union Home Minister Amit Shah summoned him to Delhi but declined to meet him, he interpreted it as a sign that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah have tacitly permitted him to contest the elections to counter Yediyurappa and his family's influence in Karnataka.

Political landscape in Karnataka

The political landscape in Karnataka has witnessed significant shifts, with the JD(S) aligning with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September last year. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP is set to contest in 25 constituencies, while the JD(S) will contest in three seats, including Mandya, where former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy is slated to contest.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election

The 28 seats of Karnataka will go to polls for the Lok Sabha elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 (second and third phase).

Phase 1: Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar.

Phase 2: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga.

