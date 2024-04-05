Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh joins BJP ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh outside the parliament complex.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, the Member of Parliament representing Mandya, made a significant political move by announcing her decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The actor-turned-politician, who emerged victorious as an independent candidate in the 2019 general elections, declared her allegiance to the BJP for the development of Mandya and to support the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shifting alliances

Sumalatha’s decision comes after her victory in the 2019 elections, where she received support from the BJP, triumphing over former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda’s grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, from the Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)].

Pledge of support

In a statement posted on social media platform ‘X’, Sumalatha reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the BJP’s agenda for Mandya’s progress and expressed her desire to witness Narendra Modi serve as Prime Minister once again. She officially announced her decision to join the BJP in a ceremony scheduled for Friday, April 5, 2024, at the BJP office in Bengaluru.

Political landscape in Karnataka

The political landscape in Karnataka has witnessed significant shifts, with the JD(S) aligning with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September last year. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP is set to contest in 25 constituencies, while the JD(S) will contest in three seats, including Mandya, where former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy is slated to contest.

