Karnataka: Liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore seized in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency

Follow us on Image Source : FILE According to the EC, 1.22 crore litres of beer worth Rs 98.52 crore was seized from Chamarajanagar constituency on Thursday.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Karnataka Excise department has seized liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore from Nanjangud in Mysuru district, which falls under Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, the Election Commission (EC) said. The Income Tax (I-T) department and the Static Surveillance Team (SST) have also seized cash worth Rs 3.53 crore.

According to the EC, 1.22 crore litres of beer worth Rs 98.52 crore was seized from Chamarajanagar constituency on Thursday. The I-T department seized Rs 2.20 crore from Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency, the EC said.

"On April 2, Illicit Liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore was recovered from the unit of United Breweries Limited in the Tandya industrial area of Immavu village, Nanjangudu taluk under the jurisdiction of Lok Sabha constituency," Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Nagashayana, said while speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Thursday."

A case has been registered against the brewery unit after confiscating the worth of illegal liquor. According to an anonymous phone call received at the District Election Officer's office on Tuesday, District Collector and District Election Officers visited the brewery unit," the Deputy Commissioner added.

Lok Sabha Elections

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases, namely the second and third phases in Karnataka. The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Toddler trapped in 16-feet deep borewell rescued after 20-hour operation | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Mandya's independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh to join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024