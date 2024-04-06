Ensure Narendra Modi steps down and Rahul Gandhi becomes PM after Lok Sabha elections 2024: Siddaramaiah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today (April 6) asked people to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi steps down after the Lok Sabha polls and make Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the PM of the county.

Claiming that Congress always walks the talk and fulfills the promises made to the people, unlike the BJP, he said the party will fulfill the guarantees announced in its manifesto after coming to power, like it did in Karnataka under his leadership.

"Congress has yesterday announced guarantees, we will fulfill them too. Congress party always walks the talk, unlike the BJP. You should understand that and try to bring Congress to power at the centre by removing the BJP government. I humbly request you to make Narendra Modi step down and make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister," Siddaramaiah said.

He was speaking after a road show in favour of the Congress candidate from Kolar after offering prayers at the Kurudumale Ganapathi Temple.

5 guarantee schemes have five-year warranty

Calling BJP "a factory of lies" and asking people not to fall for lies created by BJP out of fear of defeat, the Chief Minister said that the five guarantee schemes implemented by his government have a five-year warranty.

"We honored your vote by keeping our word," he said.

Alleging that the Modi government has hiked the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas cylinders, fertilizers, cooking oil, pulses and vegetables due to which every family in the country is troubled, Siddaramaiah said, " In response to this hardship, we announced five guarantee promises to ease the hardship. We came to power and implemented all five."

At first the BJP created a lie, that implementation of these guarantees is not possible. But after the guarantees have been implemented, they have created a new lie, he said.

"They are saying that guarantees will stop. Our guarantees do not stop for any reason. There is a five-year warranty for Congress guarantees," Siddaramaiah said.

"Don't fall for lies created by BJP out of fear of defeat. BJP is a factory of lies. We honoured your vote by keeping our word. The government will work in such a way that we bring value to your vote," he added.

