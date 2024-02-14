Karnataka: First driverless metro train reaches Bengaluru, to run on Yellow Line | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : BANGALORE METRO (X) First driverless metro train arrives in Bengaluru.

Karnataka news: The first driverless metro train comprising six coaches from China arrived in Bengaluru today (February 14), the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said. These coaches arrived at Hebbagodi depot in Electronic City, the IT hub in South Bengaluru.

This train will operate on the Yellow Line of the BMRCL from RV Road to Electronic City via Silk Board. The train and coaches were built by a Chinese firm, which got a contract to build 216 coaches for BMRCL, an official told media.

“We have ordered 216 cars of which 90 will operate on Yellow line forming 15 trains. The one which has arrived is a prototype,” the BMRCL official said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has crossed another milestone of success as it broke its own highest passenger journeys record which was made in September 2023. The Delhi Metro on February 13 (Tuesday) registered the highest-ever ridership with over 71.09 lakh passengers, on the same day, significant traffic congestion was reported in the NCR due to heavy security measures implemented in view of a farmers' march towards the national capital.

In a post on X, DMRC said, "Delhi Metro broke its highest Passenger journey record set in September 2023 by registering an unmatched 7.109 million passenger ridership on Tuesday (February 13, 2024), the highest ever daily passenger ridership." The Delhi Metro has surpassed the record of 7.103 million passenger journeys set on September 4, 2023, and 69.94 lakh on August 29, 2023.

It's worth noting that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recorded its highest-ever ridership when the national capital witnessed traffic restrictions due to the ongoing farmers' protest. Farmers are marching towards Delhi demanding a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, farm loan waiver and the implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations among others.

Earlier on February 13, the Delhi Metro had regulated passengers' entry and exit at nine stations by shutting some gates for several hours in view of the farmers' march towards Delhi. The commuters were allowed to enter or exit these stations through other gates. DMRC had said that a few gates had been shut at nine stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath, Khan Market, Lok Kalyan Marg and Barakhamba Road.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro breaks its own record, records highest ridership with over 71.09 lakh passenger journeys

ALSO READ: Gokulpuri metro wall collapse: DMRC to constitute expert committee, announces Rs 25 L compensation