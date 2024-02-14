Delhi Metro breaks its own record, records highest-ever ridership with over 71.09 lakh passenger journeys

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has crossed another milestone of success as it broke its own highest passenger journeys record which was made in September 2023. The Delhi Metro on February 13 (Tuesday) registered the highest-ever ridership with over 71.09 lakh passengers, on the same day, significant traffic congestion was reported in the NCR due to heavy security measures implemented in view of a farmers' march towards the national capital.

In a post on X, DMRC said, "Delhi Metro broke its highest Passenger journey record set in September 2023 by registering an unmatched 7.109 million passenger ridership on Tuesday (February 13, 2024), the highest ever daily passenger ridership."

The Delhi Metro has surpassed the record of 7.103 million passenger journeys set on September 4, 2023, and 69.94 lakh on August 29, 2023.

Farmers' protest

It's worth noting that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recorded its highest-ever ridership when the national capital witnessed traffic restrictions due to the ongoing farmers' protest.

Farmers are marching towards Delhi demanding a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, farm loan waiver and the implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations among others.

Earlier on February 13, the Delhi Metro had regulated passengers' entry and exit at nine stations by shutting some gates for several hours in view of the farmers' march towards Delhi. The commuters were allowed to enter or exit these stations through other gates.

DMCR had said that a few gates had been shut at nine stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath, Khan Market, Lok Kalyan Marg and Barakhamba Road.

