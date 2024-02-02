DMRC to provide free shuttle service to 'Amrit Udyan' from THESE metro stations | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : X Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from February 2 to March 31 this year.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said it would provide free shuttle service from the Central Secretariat and Shivaji Stadium metro stations to the 'Amrit Udyan' at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Notably, Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from February 2 to March 31, 2024 -- except on Mondays which are maintenance days.

"#AmritUdyan at Rashtrapati Bhawan is set to attract tourists from 2 Feb - 31 March 2024. Let's explore with #DelhiMetro! Nearest Metro Stations - Central Secretariat & Shivaji Stadium, Free shuttle service is also available from Gate No. 4 of Central Secretariat Metro Station," the DMRC wrote in a post on X.

'Udyan Utsav 2024'

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 'Udyan Utsav 2024' event at Amrit Udyan on Thursday. For the first time, a theme garden landscaping marvel of tulips has been developed for visitors to the Amrit Udyan.

Special varieties of roses for visitors

Visitors will also be able to see special varieties of roses named as 'Double Delight', 'Sentimental' and 'Krishna' among others. A 225-year-old Sheesham tree and a unique 'Amrit Udyan' signature-style logo, which would also act as a selfie point, are among the highlights this year.

About Amrit Udyan

The garden is located on the premises of the official residence of the President of India and is considered a beautiful mixture of Mughal and British styles. The place harbours a vivid exhibition of different forms of flora and was developed by the British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens for Lady Harding. Spread over an area of 15 acres, this garden is famous for hundreds of varieties of flowers and is open to the public once a year during the months of February and March.

