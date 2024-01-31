Amrit Udyan 2024: Know dates, timings, how to reach and more about Mughal Garden

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Amrit Udyan 2024: Know dates, timings and more

Amrit Udyan, formerly known as Mughal Garden, is a renowned tourist spot located in Rashtrapati Bhavan. This beautiful garden, known for its stunning flowers and lush greenery, is set to open its doors to the public from 2nd February 2024 as part of the Udyan Utsav festival. In this comprehensive guide, we will provide you with all the essential information you need to plan your visit to Amrit Udyan in 2024.

Amrit Udyan 2024: Schedule

Opening Date: Amrit Udyan will be open to the general public from 2nd February 2024.

Closing Date: The gardens will close on 31st March 2024.

Weekly Closure: Every Monday, the gardens will be closed for maintenance.

Special Closure: The gardens will also be closed on 25th March 2024, on the occasion of Holi.

Amrit Udyan Timings

Opening Time: The garden opens for visitors at 10 am.

Closing Time: The gardens close at 5 pm.

Last Entry: The last entry for visitors will be allowed until 4 pm.

Amrit Udyan 2024: How to book tickets

To ensure a seamless experience during your visit to Amrit Udyan, it is advisable to book your tickets in advance. Follow these steps to book your tickets online:

Visit the official website of Rashtrapati Bhavan ( www.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in ) Click on the "Amrit Udyan" section. Select the option "Book Your Visit Now." Choose your preferred date and time slot and click "Continue." Specify the number of persons in each age group and proceed. Enter your registered mobile number for OTP verification. Verify the OTP and review the details. Download, save, and print a copy of the ticket.

If you prefer offline ticket booking, you can purchase tickets at the registration/information center located outside Gate No. 35.

Amrit Udyan: How to reach

Amrit Udyan is located within the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Here are a few ways to reach the garden:

By Metro: The nearest metro station is the Central Secretariat. From there, you can avail of the shuttle bus service to Gate No. 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

By Car: You can drive to Rashtrapati Bhavan and park your vehicle in the designated parking area.

By Taxi or Auto-rickshaw: Taxis and auto-rickshaws are readily available throughout the city and can drop you off at Gate No. 35.

Explore the Beauty of Amrit Udyan

As you wander through Amrit Udyan, you will be captivated by its various attractions. Take a stroll through the Circular Garden, where you can marvel at the symmetrical patterns of colourful flowers. Discover the tranquillity of the Bonsai Garden, home to miniature trees carefully cultivated over many years. The Musical Fountain will enchant you with its synchronized water and light displays, creating a mesmerizing experience.

Don't miss the opportunity to visit the Long Garden, adorned with meticulously maintained flowerbeds that stretch as far as the eye can see.

The Central Lawn offers a serene space to relax, enjoy a picnic, or simply soak in the beauty of nature. For those seeking a spiritual connection, the Spiritual Garden provides a tranquil retreat to meditate and reflect.