Gokulpuri metro station wall collapse: DMRC to constitute expert committee, announces Rs 25 lakh compensation

Image Source : PTI Officials stand near debris after portion of Gokulpuri Metro Station on Pink Line collapsed in New Delhi.

Gokulpuri metro station wall collapse: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation today (February 8) announced Rs 25 lakh in compensation for the family of a 53-year-old man who died after a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi collapsed, an official statement said.

The DMRC announced Rs 5 lakh for the grievously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those who received minor injuries, it stated. The transporters also suspended two of its officials over the collapse.

"Two DMRC officials, a manager and a junior engineer from the civil department, have been immediately suspended," the statement read.

The transporter had initially announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for minor injury, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury and Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. The figures were later increased. The DMRC will be investigating the circumstances leading to this incident to take necessary remedial measures to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future, it said.

Expert committee to be formed in wall collapse incident

Delhi government asked DMRC to constitute an expert committee to look into the wall collapse incident at Gokalpuri metro station, said Minister Kailash Gahlot.

1 person dies in tragic wall collapse

According to the statement, in an incident at the Gokulpuri Metro Station on Pink Line, a portion of the station wall towards 'up' platform fell on the road at 11.04 am on Thursday, injuring five persons. They were rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

"However, one of the injured unfortunately passed away," Anuj Dayal, principal executive director corporate communications of DMRC, said.

"Taking immediate cognisance of the unfortunate incident at Gokulpuri, DMRC's managing director Vikas Kumar has issued instructions to all the concerned departments in DMRC to conduct vigorous safety checks across the Delhi metro network," Dayal said.

The road was cleared of the debris within an hour of the incident to ensure seamless traffic movement, he said. The executive directorvil\\O&M is at the site for a first-hand assessment of the situation apart from officials from all concerned departments, he said.

The DMRC officials are at the hospital ensuring all possible assistance to the injured. All details regarding the incident have been shared with the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Dayal said.

As a precaution, train services on the small stretch from Maujpur to Shiv Vihar are being run on single line to repair the fallen portion on the Gokulpuri station, which has also been temporarily closed. Train services on the rest of Pink Line are running normally, Dayal added.

