WB Police admit card 2023 lady constable released for prelims exam at wbpolice.gov.in, direct link here

WB Police Lady constable admit card 2023: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the prelims admit card for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable. Candidates who applied for West Bengal lady constable exam 2023 can download their admit cards from the official website of wbpolice.gov.in.

The West Bengal lady constable prelims 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on September 10. The candidates can check their exact exam schedule by downloading West Bengal lady constable call letters. The easy steps to download West Bengal lady constable admit card is given below.

West Bengal lady constable admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of WB Police, wbpolice.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab It will take you to the notification page where you need to click on the notification link that reads, 'Recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023' A new window will appear on the screen Key in your application number, date of birth and other details West Bengal lady constable admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save West Bengal lady constable admit card 2023 for future reference

West Bengal lady constable prelims exam pattern

The West Bengal lady constable prelims exam will be a MCQ based written test. There will be a total of 100 objective type questions. Each question carries one mark for every correct answer. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking also for each incorrect answer. 1⁄4th of the allotted marks for a particular question will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The candidates will have to complete the exam within one hour. The question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali and Nepali).