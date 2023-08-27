Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2023 deferred due to heavy rains at Kotdwar, check new dates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN ARMY Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2023 postponed in Kotdwar

Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2023: Indian Army has postponed the Agniveer recruitment rally at Kodwar due to heavy rains. The information in this regard has been given by the Army Public Relations officer Lieutenant Colonel Manish Srivastava.

Intially, the Agniveer Recruitment Rally was scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 10. According to the latest updates, due to bad weather in Uttrakhand, the recrutiment rally at Kotdwar has been postponed. The rally will now be conducted from November 26 to December 1. The admit cards will be issued in due course of time.

The official website reads, 'Agniveer Recruitment Rally, Kotdwar 01 – 06 Sep 2023: Agniveer Recruitment Rally at vc Gabbar Singh Camp, Kotdwar (01-10 Sep 2023) has been postponed due to prevailing inclement weather conditions. Fresh dates: 26 Nov to 01 Dec 2023. Approach Aro, Lansdowne at mob no 7456874057 for further assistance'.

The registration process for the Agniveer Recruitment Rally begun from February 17 and conclude on March 15. Candidates have already taken part in the common entrance exam scheduled from April 17.

This recruitment rally will be conducted for thirteen districts including Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, Nellore, and Sri Sathya Sai. Candidates who applied within the mentioned centres will be able to appear in the recruitment rally on the rescheduled date along with their call letters. The details on the release of admit cards and other information related to the rally will be shared in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of Indian Army for latest updates.

The recruiting drive includes the Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman (for those with both an 8th and a 10th pass), and Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical postions.