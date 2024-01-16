UPSC IFS DAF 2 registration: How to fill Detailed Application Form?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC IFS DAF 2 registration today

UPSC IFS DAF 2 registration: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will start filling out the detailed application forms for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination, 2023. All those who have successfully qualified in the UPSC IFS Mains result 2023 are eligible to submit their application forms for DAF-2, which will be available on the official website from January 16, 2024, as per official notification. The facility to submit the UPSC IFS DAF application form will be available till January 22 failing which his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission.

The commission declared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination, 2023 result on January 12. All those who have qualified in the UPSC IFS Mains exam held from November 26 to December 3 are eligible to apply for DAF 2. According to the official notice, the shortlisted candidates will be called for Personality Tests (Interviews) which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The schedule for the test will be announced later. Candidates are required to visit the official website for more latest updates.

How to fill out UPSC IAF DAF application form?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC IFS DAF application form'

Create registration accounts

Upon successful registration, Fill out the application form carefully by providing accurate information about your educational history, including degrees, institutions, and years of study.

Save and submit the application form for future reference

Documents Required

Matriculation Certificate

Degree Certificate/Final year appearing certificate

Domicile Certificate/Caste Certificate

Disability Certificate (if any)

Undertaking for Government Servants

What is DAF in UPSC?

Detailed Application Form is a crucial component of the UPSC selection process as it helps the recruitment body evaluate and assess the suitability of candidates for various administrative positions in the government.

Strategy to fill out UPSC DAF 2